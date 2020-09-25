Google Nest Audio leaks in unboxing images

This Friday (25), a user of Reddit, called “u / throwGNestAudio”, leaked on his profile images of the unboxing of the newest smart speaker from Google, Nest Audio. The redditor managed to acquire the model at a Walmart store, which announced it by mistake. Google Nest Audio had already been revealed in July, in a short promotional video, and is expected to launch next week.

According to the user, the Google speaker is quite heavy, possibly due to the limited space available to house the large number of components inside. The model maintains the aesthetic line adopted in the Home and Mini models, launched in 2016, with almost no physical buttons, minimalist appearance in fabric and audio control in touch sensors.

The new model features audio superior to its predecessors, according to the redditor. The user praised the homogeneity in the distribution of the sound, as well as its quality, and described it as “remarkably directional”. In addition to the device, the box also contains a cylindrical power supply and user manual.

Google Nest Audio appears to be quite compact, according to the leaked photos. This characteristic, added to its aesthetics, indicates the company’s interest in maintaining the line of speakers as decorative products, which are camouflaged in the domestic or commercial environment.



