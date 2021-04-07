Google Nest Audio is launched in Brazil for R $ 849

This Tuesday (6th), Google Nest Audio arrived in Brazil costing R $ 849. The smart speaker has Google Assistant integrated and is already available in the main retailers in the country.

Launched internationally in September 2020 for $ 99, the device has a different design from previous models of the Google Home and Nest family. Rectangular in shape and positioned vertically, Nest Audio is less than 10 cm in diameter, weighs 200 grams and is available in chalk and charcoal colors.

The device promises a more powerful sound, with 50% lower and 75% more volume than the original Google Home. For this, the hardware has a 19 mm tweeter and a 75 mm mid-woofer. Physical play / pause and volume buttons are on the top of the device, while a switch located on the back allows you to turn off the microphone.

“Our goal is to ensure that Nest Audio is faithful to the sound idealized by the artist when he recorded the song in the studio”, explains Maia Mau, Head of Hardware Marketing at Google for Latin America.

To use Nest Audio, you need to install the Google Home app on your Android or iOS device. In Brazil, the product arrives with three months of free YouTube Premium, if the user is not yet a subscriber to the service.