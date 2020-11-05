Google Messages Scheduled Message Feature Coming

Google has started testing a new feature, with a very limited ‘Messaging’ user base. This feature allows text messages to be sent on a specific day and time. It is currently unknown when the feature will be available.

US-based technology giant Google has begun testing a new feature for Messages, one of its popular apps. This feature, which has started to be tested with a very limited user base, enables users to send scheduled messages.

This feature, which has started to be tested in the Google Messages application, is of the kind that will make it easier for users. Because, thanks to this feature, a user will be able to send a message he / she prepared on any day, at any time. Moreover, users will only have to hold down the Send button to use this feature.

This is how the new feature tested in Google Messages looks like

The feature tested by Google in the Messages application provides users with different advantages. For example, a user can use this feature to automatically select the presented dates or manually select a date and time for a message. In addition, users can make arrangements about the message until the time it will be sent, and they can cancel this scheduled message delivery if they wish.

It is currently unknown when the message scheduling feature that Google has started testing will be available. However, it seems that the feature is currently ready. So it’s only a matter of time before the company launches the scheduled messaging feature. By the way, we have to say that the feature is currently only available for text messages, so the feature scope is also available to expand.



