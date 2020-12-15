Google Meet will have Portuguese subtitles in real temp

Google Meet will receive support for new languages ​​in the real-time subtitles function. The functionality in Brazilian Portuguese, German, Spanish and French will reach all Google Meet users, free and paid, in the beginning of 2021 for Android and iOS.

On the afternoon of Tuesday (15), Google confirmed the launch of the novelty, which had already leaked in app codes for Android.

The platform will have indicators on how Live Caption should be configured. According to the description found by XDA Developers, the user needs to choose which language will be used by the meeting participants so that the system can display simultaneous subtitles.

Google started to work with the Live Caption function on Android 10 and the accessibility tool is already present in several programs and devices of the company. Pixel line smartphones, for example, can generate subtitles even on phone calls.

The main flaw in the real-time subtitles feature is the limited support for new languages. As Google Meet gained a lot of traction during the pandemic because of remote work, the trend is that support for subtitles in new languages ​​will not take long to arrive on the meeting platform.



