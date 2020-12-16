Google Meet receives new tools for data analysis

A new update to Google Meet will allow corporate account administrators of the service to have a more detailed view of the quality of video calls made through the platform, as well as to check other information about online meetings.

According to Google, the update provides additional details to the Meet quality tool, making it more complete and making it possible to verify which factors are affecting the quality of calls, including in real time. Some of the information will be obtained based on the feedback given by the participants of the distance calls.

Administrators will be able to check, for example, the types of network connection used in video conferencing (Wi-Fi, wired or mobile), changes in network protocol (TCP, UDP) and call quality assessments at the end of the call , if they are provided by users.

It will also be possible to find out who invited the participants and admitted them to the meeting room, view the action of turning the sound on or off, and find out who is responsible for expelling users, if such action is taken. Metrics will be available for both conferences already completed and those in progress (in the latter case, the data will be updated almost instantly).

How to check the information

The new details provided by the tool will be available to administrators by default, when opening any meeting in the Meet quality tool. Simply click on the desired conference to view the details on the timeline and hover over the event to show additional data and date and time information.

With video conferencing tools being increasingly used by companies during the coronavirus pandemic, the search giant wants to consolidate itself amid competition.

The purpose of the update is to offer features that help to avoid connection quality and security issues such as those encountered with Zoom and other such apps.



