Google Meet news: time limit, ask for help

Last month, the video conferencing app Google Meet debuted ‘breakout rooms’ for G Suite Enterprise for Education customers, a feature that aims to aid distance learning and allows educators to create up to 100 small breakout rooms for video calls.

With this, educators can offer greater participation in their classes with this feature by dividing students into small groups.

Google Meet Breakout Rooms

And this week, Google rolled out new features to improve the breakout room video conferencing experience:

– Ask for help: Participants can ask for help when they are in a breakout room, and the moderator can view the request from the moderators panel and join the breakout room.

– Timer / Countdown: The moderator can set a timer for an analysis session. Participants will see a banner to keep track of how much more time they have in the meeting room. They will also be alerted when 30 seconds remain so that they can conclude the discussion, and when the time is up, participants will be asked to return to the main call.

– Support for additional participants: Participants making the video call on their mobile can also join a breakout room. And within two weeks, anonymous users can also be added to meeting rooms.

Now available

These three new features are already active and working for all Google Meet users and clients in the versions:

Workspace Essentials

Business Standard

Business Plus

Enterprise Essentials

Enterprise Standard

Enterprise Plus

G Suite Business

Enterprise for Education



