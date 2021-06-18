Google Meet Launches New for ‘Raise Your Hand’ Feature

Google Meet: This Thursday (17), Google announced new features for Google Meet, its solution aimed at virtual meetings. Among the releases are enhancements related to the “Raise your hand” feature.

Now an animation expands to show the name of the speaker, making life easier for administrators. In fact, all participants will receive an audio notification upon the first request, and a unique clickable visual alert reveals the number of people subscribed to the discussion – arranged in a queue in order of arrival.

After the speech, the caller does not have to worry about disabling the tool, as the function will hang up as soon as he finishes speaking. Such settings, highlights the search giant, will be standard, dispensing with additional controls.

Not for everyone

Those who are looking forward to implementation may have to wait a while, as it will happen gradually. Also, Google Workspace Business Starter and G Suite Basic users will not receive it.

On the other hand, the compatibility list includes users of Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, and G Suite Business.

The automatic release of features started on June 16th, while the scheduled release is scheduled to start from the 30th.