Google Meet is more voicing live captioning support

Google Meet will offer live caption support in four more languages. This feature, so far only available for English, will now include German, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

In a statement from Google, signed by Google Workspace project manager Philip Nelson, says: “Our work with teachers and parents has shown how useful captioning tools can be for those with learning problems. These tools are of great benefit to English learners, both at compulsory education level and in higher education. Presenting live captions in more languages ​​can encourage students to be more engaged. Also, teachers can create a more inclusive and accessible environment. ”

Google regularly updates Meet, which is growing during the coronavirus pandemic, with new features. Features such as the preparation of attendance reports containing audience data for live broadcast events and the “raising hand” to speak in crowded meetings were offered to users during this period. Google also extended the possibility of unlimited calls in Meet for Gmail accounts until March 31st.

According to the data shared in October; Google Meet hosted 235 million meetings in the third quarter of 2020. The number of daily video calls made on the platform exceeded 7.5 billion.



