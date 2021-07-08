Google Meet iOS And Android Apps get colorful with filters

Google Meet iOS and Android applications are colored with filters. Google added filters and masks to the application to spice up the video calls of those using the Meet app on iOS and Android. Users will be able to see the effect options by tapping the “sparkle” icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Users will be able to see blur effects and different backgrounds, just like educational and corporate accounts. It will now be possible to see the “Styles” and “Filters” options in the carousel as well.

Under the Styles heading, different lens lighting effects and color schemes that can be added to videos will be seen. Those who want to see the truly entertaining options should look under the Filters heading. Here are masks and virtual accessories that can be put on the face and head.

The filters prepared for Google Meet iOS and Android applications have already started to meet with users. It is worth noting that to use these filters, you must connect to Meet via iOS or Android instead of Gmail.