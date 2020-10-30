Google Meet editions create custom backgrounds

In addition to allowing the creation of polls and sessions with questions and answers, Google Meet launched yet another novelty to increase competition with Zoom. Google’s video conferencing tool will allow people to place personalized funds.

Through images from the Search or some photo of you uploaded to Meet, the user will be able to customize how the back of your face will look. To make the change, just access the menu and go to the option Change background.

In addition to the preloaded options, you can also configure a blur effect or a stronger blur. Later this year, the G Suite administrator will also be able to control who can use custom, predefined backgrounds.

The novelty is available in the Quick Release domains for Windows, macOS and Chrome OS platforms. In the Programmed Version, customized funds can only be used from 6 November. Users of the educational version of the application will not have the feature.

