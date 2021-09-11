Google Meet brought new options for employees!

Google Meet continues to facilitate the work life of employees with new background options. Two new features have been added to the service.

Google Meet introduces a number of new options for accessing background blur and themes. The video conferencing service has now refreshed its settings panel, allowing access to all visual effects. You access this menu by clicking the three dots and selecting the Apply visual effects button. The edge menu will then open, allowing you to choose a blur effect or any image for the background. From here you can customize as you wish.

Google Meet made it easy for employees to change their background

This change made within Google Meet came as a minor update. At this point, it’s easy to change or blur the background whether you’re in or participating in a conversation. This option, offered by Google, first appeared last year to relieve the educational environment due to the pandemic.



Google Meet new background panel

Managers have the right to audit employees’ changes

Administrators have the right to control whether they can change employees’ backgrounds based on their organization’s needs. By default, the option to use custom images as backgrounds is disabled in the Education and Education Input fields.

The new panel for the video conferencing service is now accessible to all Workspace customers as well as G Suite Basic and Business users. Google announced that the implementation of the option will take place in a short time. Thus, even if the working environments of all users are scattered, this will not affect them much.

