Google Meet brings noise cancellation to mobile devices

Google Meet has started to bring its impressive noise canceling feature to its users on Android and iOS. However, it will not be possible for everyone to benefit from this opportunity. Subscribers of G Suite Enterprise or G Suite Enterprise Education packages will be able to use this feature. Deployment of the noise canceling feature on the web version of Google Meet started last June.

The technology was developed to prevent sounds such as keyboard clicks or dog barking from the back during Google Meet calls. You can watch the video below, which was shared by the VentureBeat site last June, to get an idea of ​​how the feature works.

In this video, Serge Lachapelle, director of product management for G Suite, talks about how noise canceling suppresses noise. In the video, it is possible to see the feature working after 1:50.

Google Meet noise canceling feature is turned off by default on mobile devices. Users can run this feature through the call settings. Google has prepared a guide to explain this. The feature is expected to be fully deployed in a few days.



