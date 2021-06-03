Google Meet: Brazil Gains Subtitles Feature in Video Calls

Google Meet: Quite popular since the beginning of the pandemic for important meetings or just informal get-togethers among friends, Google Meet has gained a long-awaited feature in Brazilian Portuguese.

From now on, it is possible to activate an automatic captioning option (closed captioning), which identifies what is spoken and transforms the content into text.

How do I turn on subtitles on Google Meet?

To activate, start a video call and access meeting options — in your browser, just click on the icon with the three dots vertically. Then click “Enable subtitles” and select the desired language.

In addition to Brazilian Portuguese, Google’s novelty is already valid to recognize speeches in German, Spanish (from Spain and Mexico), French and English. For now, the appeal has not yet reached the United States.