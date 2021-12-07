Google Meet Allows You To Use Inclusion Tools. See How To Use

Google Meet became an essential tool for daily life in the job market and in the Brazilian educational system during the covid-19 pandemic. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Google announced three new tools for accessibility and inclusion in the video-calling platform.

In Brazil alone, the use of Google Meet grew by around 275% with the adaptation to work and remote learning, which reveals the importance of inclusion in digital spaces. To contribute to a better development in professional activities in collaborative spaces for people with disabilities, Google brought the feature of instant captions, screen readers / magnifying glass and keyboard shortcuts.

Check out how to use the tools, below;

Instant subtitles

Instant captioning is an essential tool to assist both international meetings and deaf or hearing-impaired participants during a call. To activate them, follow the steps below;

Access Google Meet from your computer;

Enter a meeting;

At the bottom of the screen, click on the three dots and an open one will open;

In this tab, click on “Subtitles”;

Choose the language and click “Activate”;