Google May Launch Language Platform Rival Duolingo

Google is preparing a new system that brings together conversation and artificial intelligence to help users learn foreign languages. The news came from The Information website, which reportedly obtained internal details about the platform’s development.

According to the report, the project is internally called Tivoli and would initially be integrated with the search engine, working from text. The competition would be directly against companies already established in the area, such as Duolingo.

The service brings together Google’s own advances in terms of translation, artificial intelligence and natural language processing, with the potential to be integrated with services like Google Assistant and YouTube in the future.

The Tivoli has been in development for two years and could be announced later this year. The platform will likely be a practical application of LaMDA, the tool that uses neural language to simulate real conversations and was demonstrated at Google I/O in 2021.