Google Maps: Where to park? Where is my car parked?

One of the most useful functions of Google Maps is that it allows you to configure a route by adding the option to find parking or garage, and thus not having to look for it when you arrive. Are you also one of those who has a hard time remembering where you have parked, either in a large parking lot or on the street?

Well in case you don’t know, Google Maps has a function that helps you precisely remember where you left the parked vehicle. And it’s that simple:

Open the Google Maps application

At the top, find a destination.

At the bottom right, tap Directions.

At the bottom, tap Steps & more.

Tap Find parking near destination.

Choose a car park or garage and tap Add car park.

In the bottom right, tap Start.

Find and save a Parking in Google Maps

Now that you have a place chosen and you have managed to park, you have to use Google Maps so that it stores the place and you know exactly where you left the car when you go out to get it. Maps allows you to place a marker in the app interface, the same one that you will use later through GPS positioning to find the car:

Open the Google Maps application on your Android phone or tablet when you park the car – if you didn’t already have it open.

Touch the blue dot that indicates your location.

You will see how a menu opens with a blue background and various options. Tap Save Parking.

The best thing is that if you are not sure that marking the site with a blue dot is enough, Maps offers you the option of adding notes and photos to remember the floor, place or street where you have parked. Even the time that parking lasts in case of a paid parking. For it:

Open the Google Maps application

Touch the Parking location search bar.

To add a photo or note, touch More info.

Once you’re done and want to go to the car, to find where it is, simply open Maps and tap the search bar. In the options that appear, click on Parking location. And when you display its interface, at the bottom right of the screen, touch the Directions icon (the arrow to the right).



