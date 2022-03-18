Google Maps Went Offline? Instability Prevents Viewing Routes

Google Maps is experiencing an instability this Friday (18) that makes it difficult to view routes. According to Down Detector, the increase in complaints started around 12:40 pm (Brasilia time).

The website that checks for online services for problems recorded that the top notifications referred to the website (67%), mobile app (29%) and data (4%). São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Recife and Belo Horizonte were among the most affected cities.

Many people took advantage of Twitter to talk about the topic. In addition to Brazilians, English-speaking Google Maps users were also addressing the situation, which makes it clear that the problem was not unique to Brazil. Check out some of the complaints below.