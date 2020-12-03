Google Maps users will be able to create Street View

The latest update for Google Maps makes it possible for users to create Street View with their phones. ARCore compatible Android devices will be used for this process. However, Street View cannot be created with this method all over the world.

Google will allow this feature to be used in Toronto, Canada, New York and Austin in the USA, Indonesia, Costa Rica and Nigeria in the first place. The number of regions supported will be increased later. Google will use user-generated images in areas where they do not have their own images.

Stafford Marquardt, Product Manager Street View on Google Maps, said: “Our Street View walkers and vehicles have taken over 170 billion photos, traveling more than 16 million kilometers around the world. However, there are still places that are not photographed. “Street View frames created with photos shared by users will show them with blue dotted lines on the map.”

It is stated that the feature in question has been tested for several months. Photos taken through the Google Street View Android app will be automatically rotated and positioned by the app. In the past, a 360 degree camera was needed to create Street View. Now the phone camera will be enough for this.

This will expand the coverage area of ​​the Google Maps Street View feature slightly. Street View of remote spots where Google’s walkers or vehicles do not go will also be included in the maps.



