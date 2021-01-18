Google Maps started getting feature providing details

Google Maps is starting to offer a new feature that will be widely interesting for those who are always strolling through new cities. It is a detailed display of elements characteristic of each environment, such as intersections, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.

This makes the geographic part of the app even better, managing to fulfill the request of thousands of users around the world, since the lack of this type of signage ends up being a negative point for tourists and people who have little time in residence in certain locations.

Since December, some people were already having access to this novelty, where the indicators end up helping in the location, since drawings of nearby buildings are also shown, as well as some traffic lights.

For the time being, four cities are being graced with this resource, as is the case of London in the United Kingdom, New York and San Francisco in the USA and Tokyo in Japan, something that can be seen in detail on the map below.

Another interesting point is that this option shows the width of the tracks, the shape of the corners and even the vegetation that is nearby, as well as central beds. It is not yet known when this distribution will be propagated, so it is necessary to keep an eye on the next updates of the app to ensure that you will be able to take advantage of this novelty.