Google Maps Received Major COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Google Maps will show the vaccination locations. Within the scope of combating the COVID-19 epidemic, which has been in our lives for more than 1 year, technology giants have developed tools that will serve users. Google, one of the leading companies, added special sections about the pandemic to its Maps application. It made it easy to identify the COVID-19 case rates in the region directly from Google Maps.

Since the beginning of 2021, vaccination studies have gained momentum all over the world. Google has started to develop features for Google Maps that will provide information about vaccination. With the update released today, the application has made an improvement to encourage users to vaccinate.

Google Maps will show vaccination locations

As vaccination studies started around the world, searches for “vaccines near me” started to increase. Taking action at this point, Google started to develop a feature that will allow users to see places where they can get vaccinated. This process will initially be done in the US states of Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Users will be able to find out if they need an appointment or referral to be vaccinated and if the vaccine is limited to certain population groups. In addition, whether the vaccine is available at a mobile point will also appear on Google Maps.

Google also reminds users that they can find the vaccination location on Google Maps. The search bar in the Android version of the application previously contained the phrase “Search here”. As of today, the phrase “search for COVID-19 vaccines” will be at the forefront. As soon as users open the app, they will be able to find places where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“To help find accurate and timely information about vaccines, we have expanded our search knowledge panels to cover more than 40 countries and many languages,” Google said in a statement on the subject. gave place to his statements.