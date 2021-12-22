Google Maps: New Function May Improve Travel Arrangements

Google Maps is testing new functionality for the search service to make life easier for users who need to search for itineraries or destinations to visit while planning a trip. The “Dock to bottom” feature, something like “anchor to the bottom” in Portuguese, allows the user to select a new dock at the bottom of the screen, to scroll through all the “anchored” items and click on one of them to open it .

Nobody doubts that Google Maps is one of the best navigation search tools when it comes to simply going from Point A to Point B. However, everything gets complicated if the task is to compare data between different establishments and locations. As both in desktop and mobile version the map viewer only has one panel on the left side, you have to open several tabs and go back and forth between them.

How to use the new Google Maps function?

When selecting a location to search on Google Maps, you will notice a blue “pill” with the inscription “Dock to bottom” next to the name of the selected location. When you click, you’ll see a small square panel open at the bottom of the map, and slide up with the location you’ve chosen anchored to it.

Thus, you can extend this search bar with several places inside cards and jump over them, selecting or deleting them with a touch on the “x” that appears when you hover over the result. Released on Friday (17) by the Search Engine Roundtable website, the novelty is still in the testing phase and it is not known yet if it will be released one day in the stable version.