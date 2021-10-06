Google Maps Helps You Save Gas With Its New Function

Google: When you plot your route on a long journey, you take a look at all the roads in front of you. There are always many routes available to choose from, some faster and some slower, but the important thing is to choose one. Thanks to the cartographic applications it is possible to do this process much easier, but Google wants to give it an extra usefulness with its new function to choose the route in which you spend the least gas.

Google will save you gas with its new function

Google Maps is the application that is not missing in any mobile and that helps you reach the places in a short time. At least that’s the idea, since you always have alternative routes to ride. You just have to choose one of them and, if that were not enough, select the characteristics that you do not want on your route, such as tolls or ferries. But soon we will see an extra option that will be very useful.

At Google they are committed to the environment, but it seems that they also want you to not spend too much fuel. We say this because of the new function that is in development and that is that Google Maps will soon have a function to save gasoline. In other words, the application will tell you which route is the least fuel you are going to use.

The company has announced this option on the company’s blog, where they have announced their new capabilities in order to be greener and take better care of the planet. In essence, what this function does is set you all the routes, but one of them will have a leaf icon, which will mean that this is the way that you will consume the least fuel.

However, this is an estimate made by the company since your car may consume more because of a traffic jam, but this is something that we will have to see how it works in the final version of the application when it arrives. The decision will be all yours, whether to go the way that saves fuel or the one that will take less time.