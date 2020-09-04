Google Maps gets dark mode soon; see preview

Google has already adapted several apps to dark mode in preparation for the launch of Android 11, but Maps is still outside that group. However, according to codes found by 9to5Google, that should change soon.

The site analyzed the beta version of the Android app and found a number of mentions of dark mode. The codes available in version 10.50 include a button to enable and disable the function, in addition to the option to choose whether the application will follow the standards used in the operating system.

The list of options for using dark mode in Maps is not the only novelty found in the codes. Google has also put in the application some icons and menus adapted for the new interface, which can be seen in the image below.

Google has already hinted that it’s been working in Maps dark mode for about a year. However, the company has not yet officially commented on the matter and the launch of the new eye-friendly interface is uncertain.

It is worth mentioning that part of the app already has a night mode. Google has already implemented the function in the navigation interface, which leaves the map and part of the buttons with dark tones.

While there is still no release date for Maps’ comprehensive dark mode, Google can take advantage of the arrival of Android 11 to release the function. The new edition of the operating system is being tested and should be released starting next month by the company.



