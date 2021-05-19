Google Maps Gains New AI-enhanced Features

Google Maps: Google I / O 2021 started on Tuesday (18), bringing several news about the products of the Mountain View giant. One of the apps whose updates were revealed at the opening of the conference is Maps, which promises to become even more practical, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

Among the functions that will arrive at Google Maps is the suggestion of safer routes for travelers. Using AI to analyze traffic conditions, weather and other factors, it indicates the quietest and fastest roads, prioritizing those with the lowest accident rates.

We’re making it easier to explore with Live View. Soon you’ll be able to access it right from the map to see helpful details about places nearby — like their busyness, reviews, photos, and more. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/V2g5Q8s7rR — Google Maps (@googlemaps) May 18, 2021

The augmented reality tool Live View has undergone some improvements, to assist the user while he walks through an unknown region. By activating it, it will be possible to check information about the commerce, check new street signs and locate yourself in relation to the hotel, if you are traveling.

Our most detailed street maps ever include sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian islands to help you get around more easily. They’re coming to 50 new cities by the end of the year. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/HzeqXiWgwK — Google Maps (@googlemaps) May 18, 2021

Another novelty will be in the detailed street maps, launched in August last year, which will reach other 50 cities, including São Paulo. With the aid of an algorithm, they will display more complete information on sidewalks and crosswalks, allowing wheelchair users and people driving baby strollers to move around comfortably.

Busy areas and tailored maps

Knowing whether a particular area of ​​the city is very busy or extremely empty will also be possible using Google Maps. This novelty promises to be useful for those who want to escape from agglomerations and for those looking for night time hotspots, such as bars, fairs and events.

You can already find out how busy a specific place is on Google Maps. Now we’re expanding it to neighborhoods to help you plan ahead. Area busyness is rolling out globally in the coming months. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/FScbRhkisj — Google Maps (@googlemaps) May 18, 2021

Google also revealed that Maps will become even more personalized, based on the user’s tastes and activities. When you open it during the morning, on a weekday, it will display the nearest cafeterias. But if you use it on Saturday or Sunday, the app will provide suggestions for fun.

In the coming weeks you’ll see more relevant places when you open your map. We’ll show you coffee shops on weekday mornings, dinner restaurants in the evening, and tourist attractions when you’re traveling. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/qW2lLJnpWv — Google Maps (@googlemaps) May 18, 2021

The new features of the map app will be released globally in the coming months, both on Android and iOS.