Google Maps gaining support for watchOS and CarPlay

Known for a long time by users of applications signed by Google, Maps has always been a real help when it comes to travel, helping people to trace the best route to reach their destination on smartphones and tablets.

Over time, the availability of this relevant application on other platforms has proved to be a very welcome addition and the latest additions show that it is now compatible with Apple’s CarPlay and watchOS, car systems and smart watches.

Speaking first of the multimedia centers with Apple CarPlay, we have that the novelty takes advantage of the access to third-party navigation applications offered by the Cuppertino giant when it introduced iOS 12, thus allowing Maps to officially reach the company’s partner cars.

Thanks to the latest implementations made by Apple on iOS 13, it is now possible to maintain the navigation application in partnership with others such as the music player and more, thus abandoning the mandatory use of the full screen seen until then, which gives more versatility to the app.

As for watchOS, the availability brings to Apple watches the possibility of receiving coordinates for travel directly on the wrist, thus facilitating, in particular, pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

As can be seen below, the experience consists of displaying the path on the watch, mentioning directions, distances and where the user must enter to reach his path without taking his smartphone out of his pocket during the journey, something that will also provide more security.

According to information, the offer of integration with the systems in question will be made available in the coming weeks, and the offer is expected by users around the world.



