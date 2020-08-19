Google Maps design has been updated with an update

Google Maps, one of the most preferred map applications, has received an update for its design. With the changes made in many points on the map, the clarity of the areas has increased.

The areas examined on the map have been recreated with high quality satellite images. The photos used with the new mapping algorithm technique will show users more details.

Google Maps design has been renewed

Continuing to work on maps, Google Maps brings improvements in colors and images to users. When you zoom in on an area on Google Maps, natural areas will show themselves more. Lakes, beaches, deserts, plains, ocean, etc. natural areas will emerge more prominently.

In a statement for the Google Maps design, Google Maps manager stated that 98 percent of the world’s population is within the scope of satellites that provide high quality images. It was stated that the newer image technology was used with the new mapping algorithm, and it was stated that natural areas can be easily understood.

However, improvements have been made for streets and avenues in some cities. Roads at intersections were adapted on a map. The corners of the streets will show themselves more on the map. Users will be able to easily see details such as the pedestrian path, arc crossing and bicycle path. This feature is expected to be implemented in many more cities around the world.



