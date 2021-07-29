Google Maps already have their Widgets on iOS

Google Maps: Widgets are very helpful elements for users of a mobile device. They allow you to use applications without having to enter them, as long as you have these features active. The best thing is that Apple users already enjoy this feature on their mobile devices now they can get much more out of Google Maps thanks to its new widget that they can use from the home screen.

The new Maps widget for iOS arrives

IPad and iPhone users have learned how to get the most out of widgets. As you can choose the ones that are most useful to you, you can put anyone on your device. As a rule, all those that are most useful are placed, such as search engines, news sections, calendar reminders or all those that you need to use quickly and accurately.

Among those cases we can cite one of the applications most important cartography such as Google Maps. Despite the presence of Maps, Google’s program continues as one of the most reliable and now has its own widget. As in many applications, this feature has several functions, so you can choose the one you like the most depending on the space you want it to occupy or the features you need to have on hand.

As Macrumors has in its lines, the application has two positions depending on the needs. The first one is more for verification, it is shaped like a square and is used to see data such as store openings or current traffic status in your location. The second, rectangular in shape, has a more defined search function. Inside you will find a search box where you can define your destination, although you can use the other four options to place your arrival point at a gas station, a restaurant, your home or work.