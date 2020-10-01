Google Maps, Advanced Live View Augmented Reality

Good news for those who use Google Maps! The company released several Live View updates today

Google today announced some updates to Live View, augmented reality walking directions in its Google Maps app that was officially launched last year. Live View uses your phone’s camera and GPS to tell you exactly where to go, making it a nice addition to the standard map-centric directions in similar apps.

New Google Maps features

New features Google introduces today include the ability to invoke Live View from the transit tab in Google Maps when you’re on a trip that includes multiple modes of transportation. Until now, the only way to see Live View was when asking for walking directions.

If you are one of the people who are perpetually disoriented after leaving a subway station in a new city, this is a godsend. And sometimes users forget that Live View exists. Adding it to the instructions for various models may make you try it more often as it is now more clearly highlighted in the app.

Google Maps can now also identify landmarks around you to give you better orientation and a clearer idea of ​​where you are in a city. Take the Empire State Building in New York, for example.

These new milestones will arrive in Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, ​​Berlin, Budapest, Dubai, Florence, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, Kyoto, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Osaka, Paris, Prague, Rome, San Francisco , Sydney, Tokyo and Vienna, with more to come.

If you are a regular Live View user, you will know that the actual pin locations in this mode can sometimes be disabled. In mountainous areas, the pin can often be floating high above its destination, for example. Now, Google promises to fix this problem by using a combination of machine learning and better topographic maps to place the marker exactly where it’s supposed to be.

Another novelty is the ability to use Live View in combination with Google Maps location sharing. So when a friend shares their location with you, you can now also see exactly where you are in Live View and get directions to find it.



