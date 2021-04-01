Google makes its decision for the Mobile World Congress

The Google company has decided not to attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 event. The company, which did not want to endanger visitors and its own personnel due to the epidemic, withdrew from the organization.

MWC Barcelona, ​​one of the most important organizations in the mobile communication industry, came up with bad news one after another. In the past weeks, four big companies said they would not attend the event. Nokia, Ericsson, Sony and Oracle were the first companies to withdraw from MWC this year. But, as predicted, they weren’t the last companies to withdraw from the event. Google joined these four.

Google withdraws from Mobile World Congress due to COVID-19

Search engine giant Google made a statement that it will not participate in the MWC 2021 event in light of current COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols. In the company announcement, he said that they continue to work with GSMA and support their partnerships through virtual events. On the other hand, he expressed that they were looking forward to seeing his fans in Barcelona in 2022.

The measures taken by the organizers regarding the MWC Barcelona 2021 event are not satisfactory enough for the participants. That’s why many companies decide not to put their employees at risk, just like last year. GSMA made a proposal to reduce the number of participants from 100 thousand to 50 thousand in this regard. But tens of thousands are still not a small number for a virus that spreads so quickly.

Another precaution of GSM regarding MWC 2021 is that participants request a negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours before the event. Details such as contactless registration, the necessity of a mask and regular disinfection of the stands are also a condition for everyone. However, companies such as Google, Nokia, Ericsson, Sony and Oracle prefer to be present at the event remotely.

MWC 2021 Barcelona, ​​which will start on June 28, will continue until July 1. However, as more companies withdraw from the event in the future, the organization may be canceled this year as well.