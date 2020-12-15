Google Makes a Statement About Crash Services

Technology giant Google made a statement about the crash of many Google services, especially YouTube, for a while during the day. Stating that the mishap was caused by technical problems, the company apologized to all users affected by the problem.

US-based technology giant Google faced a big problem during the day. After the crash of Google Drive, Gmail, Google Meet, Google Docs, Google Search, Google Play, Google Home, Google Maps and other Google services for a while, users began to wonder about the reason for the glitch.

In a statement made to Sputnik from the Google press office during the day, it was stated that the services crashed due to technical problems, and after a while all Google services started working again.

Statement from Google about the crash of their service:

In the statement made by Google, “Today, due to problems in the internal storage quota, there have been problems in the authentication system, services that require users to log in to the system gave a high error coefficient. Currently, all services have started working again.

In the statement, Google also apologized to everyone affected by the disruption, and underlined that they are working to prevent this situation from happening again in the future.

The inaccessibility of Google services raised the possibility of blocking:

Google services for a period of inaccessibility, the question of making a blocking made for users of the service in Turkey brought to mind the mind. However, soon after the problems experienced throughout the world, mainly in Europe and that there appeared to issue a special access for Turkey.



