Google Magenta Lo-Fi Player, music creation project

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

Creating music is now possible for anyone thanks to the interesting Google project, Magenta Lo-Fi Player

Google’s Magenta research project has produced Lo-Fi Player, a fun and interactive tool that allows anyone to create their own looped lo-fi music mix.

The Magenta player has been inspired by the myriad of music channels using the lo-fi style that abound on YouTube, as this genre is one that has become popular with the use of the internet, offering a mix of jazz, hip- hop, sound bites, skips, looping beats, and more.

The Google Magenta Lo-Fi Player is a fun way for anyone to be a low-fidelity loop music creator. Appealing to the style and features usually shared by Lo-Fi music YouTube channels, the Magenta player features a pixel art interface with clickable elements.

Google Magenta Lo-Fi Player, music for everyone

In this way, users can choose a variety of settings for their looping mix, including atmospheric sounds, base, and even music mood, achieving all this with configurable settings via basic sliders and drop-down menus. .

The Magenta Lo-Fi Player interface was created by Vibert Thio, an intern from the Google Brain team, who explained that the Lo-Fi genre was chosen due to the simplicity of its structure, allowing users to modify different aspects and the music will always sound good.

This player is much more than a simple point, click and repeat tool, the TV that is in the virtual room interface, allows anyone to create new melodies for their lo-fi mix; it also works with MusicVAE, while the radio within the interface works with MelodyRNN, which also allows users to create new and unique tunes for their enjoyment.

See Also  Google Doodle says the importance of hygiene habits

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here