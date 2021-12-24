Google Lets You Play Classic Games Right On Search

Google is the most popular and used search engine on the internet, so it also needs to be fun on occasion. No wonder the company has already made several famous games available directly from the search service — you can even play the classic Pac-Man without leaving the search.

In addition to Pac-Man, players can take advantage of other classic titles, such as Zerg Rush, Atari Breakout, among other options available directly on the Google service, through websites or on the search results pages themselves.

Some games were made available on commemorative dates, such as Atari Breakout, which was playable directly from Google’s image search page. Another honoree was the mathematician Alan Turing, considered one of the fathers of computing, also won a little game to commemorate his birthday in 2012.

1. Zerg Rush

The Zerg Rush game is an easter egg inspired by Blizzard’s StarCraft game franchise, in which the Zerg are a race known for their battle skills. However, this time the graphics are not as good as in the developer’s titles.

Before, users simply searched for “Zerg Rush” in the search engine to start the adventure, however, now the game is available on an exclusive website. The objective is to shoot as many “O” numbers as possible before they destroy the entire search page.

2. Pac-Man

Unlike Zerg Rush, to play Pac-Man on Google, just go to the search engine and search for “Pac-Man”. The search will display a clickable option at the top of the page, so just use the arrow keys on your keyboard to move around the map and run away or attack the ghosts.

The game was added during the franchise’s 30th anniversary celebration, which emerged in the 1980s, and the map is shaped like a Google doodle.

3. T-Rex Race

This is probably the most popular game for those using the Chrome browser as it always appears when there is no connection. If you don’t want to wait for the internet to go down, just disable internet access and open your browser.

In the adventure, the player controls an 8bit T-Rex that must jump cacti and escape other obstacles — just use space to jump over the objects.

4. Atari Breakout

Breakout is a classic from the 1970s and, although many are unaware, it is a title developed by Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs, creators of Apple, and Nolan Bushnell. Previously, accessing the game required typing “Atari Breakout” into the search engine, but now it’s available on an exclusive website.

Gambling is one of the simplest possible games, in which the player must control a base and hit the ball to break the bricks.

5. Patience

The solitaire card game was once one of the most popular games on Microsoft’s operating system, especially for those who enjoyed the good times of Windows 98. Fortunately, the game is also available directly on Google search: just search for “Patience” and click on the “Play” button.

6. Snake (snake game)

You know that classic snake game for the Nokia 3310? Well, Google also allows players to take advantage of this adventure directly on the search service. Just search for “snake game”, click “Play” and have fun.