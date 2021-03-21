Google Lens will be easier to use! here are details

Google’s application, Google Lens, which allows collecting information from photos, makes things very easy. Sometimes it can be life-saving to make the texts or pictures in the images we want to be interactive. As some Google Photos users have noticed, the Lens application can now be accessed directly from within the photo.

There are some new buttons in the panel that opens when we swipe up while viewing a photo. It seems that these buttons will be making things easier in the near future.

Google Lens and Google Photos will be integrated

You can transfer the details on your phone to your phone by scanning the objects in your gallery that you can take or take pictures of with Lens. You can transfer the articles detected by Google Lens to your computer, instantly translate them, share them or search them on Google.

Apart from its text skills, it can display the data of locations on Google Maps, recognize animals, and even offer style suggestions according to your clothing style. Some of those using the new version of Lens state that they see Lens properties in the photo details tab in Google Photos.

Google Lens has previously been integrated into camera and search applications. Even those who use a non-Pixel phone can see the Lens feature in the camera software of the device manufacturer. A recently appeared “easter egg” was animating the Google Pixel’s box.

All of those who can use the feature stated that they are in the USA. Still, it doesn’t seem like we’ll wait long for such a simple feature. Make sure to keep Google Photos and Google Lens apps up to date to be the first to experience it.

What is Google Lens? How is it working?

The software, which was first announced at the Google I / O event of 2017, attracted great attention. It uses machine learning on the basis of software that can identify properties of objects through the camera. The more machine learning is used, the more it learns, the more the results get better. It can be used with the Google Assistant on Android 5.0 above devices. It can also be downloaded from the Google Play Store for supported devices. In recent years, technology manufacturers have been integrating this service into their camera software. The purpose of this is to improve the user experience and speed up some work.