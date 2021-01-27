Google Lens Finally Accesses Offline Text Translation

Google introduced the offline translation feature, which it has been working on for about a year, to the service of Lens users. Users can download data packets for the languages ​​they want to translate in the latest version of the application, and they can translate when there is no internet connection.

A new feature has come to the US-based technology giant Google’s highly effective but unknown application “Lens”. Google has finally started rolling out the offline text translation feature, which it has been working on for about a year. Thus, a Google Lens user will be able to translate text without the need for an internet connection.

In order to use Google Lens’s offline translation feature, you need to manually download content packages for the languages ​​you will use. In this way, instead of data belonging to all languages ​​in the Google base, only the data of the languages ​​to be used is downloaded. The feature, which has a very easy use, becomes available with updates that are reaching users.

This is how Google Lens’s new feature looks

In order to use Google Lens’s offline translation feature, you need to access the “Translate” menu after opening the application. On the screen that appears, as you can see in the screenshot above, you will notice that a download button has been added next to the languages. Here, by downloading the language packs that will be useful for you, you will be able to translate when you do not have an internet connection.

After downloading the data packets for the languages ​​you want to translate, all you have to do is scan a text using your phone’s camera. The application automatically performs the translation process, so you can get your work done very quickly. According to Google controls we Lens offline translation feature, users also presented case in Turkey. If you cannot find the feature in question, make sure you are using the latest version of the application.