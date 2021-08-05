Google Leaks Nest Security Camera Line In Its Online Store

Google accidentally leaked the next models of Nest Cam security cameras in its US webshop. The products will fill the gap in the brand’s devices for home protection.

New items include a battery-powered Nest Cam for indoor and outdoor use, plus a model with illumination lights. Also unveiled are upgraded versions of the wired Nest Cam and the Nest Doorbell smart doorbell.

The new versions of the Nest Cam feature a design similar to the old model for external use Nest Cam IQ. However, Google appears to have made extra hardware tweaks.

Meanwhile, the Nest Doorbell features the same design as the wired option of the smart doorbell. Using a battery as a power source, the device appears to be slightly larger and uses a different color scheme.

Finally, people who click on the “Learn More” and “Buy” links are redirected to the Google store homepage. With no release date announced, the products must have been placed in the site’s showcase ahead of schedule.

Disputing market with Amazon

In January, Google announced that it planned to launch a new line of Nest devices in 2021. As stated, this is an area of ​​smart home products that the company hasn’t expanded its catalog until then.

At the same time, the brand intends to rival Amazon by launching the wireless version of the Nest Doorbell. On the other hand, the e-commerce giant has achieved great success with the smart ringer Ring.

Battery powered, the competitor’s device can be installed in locations that do not have a constant power connection. As such, the manufacturer was one of the first to launch security cameras with illuminated lights.