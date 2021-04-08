Google leaks image of the new Pixel Buds A

Google leaked the first image of Pixel Buds A. The email sent to subscribers of the Google Nest newsletter last Tuesday (6) shows the new model of wireless headset in dark green color.

The message sent to consumers highlights the new features and devices from Google. Then, the earbud appears just above the link that takes you to the Accessories page on the Google Store.

The first information that Google was preparing to launch a new version of Pixel Buds came in March 2021. This fact was confirmed with the email recently sent by the company.

According to 9to5Google sources, Pixel Buds A will be very similar to current models of the headset. One of the few changes to the accessory will be the color palette and it will have white and dark green versions.

Earbud will offer features for media control and integration with Google Assistant. The touch controls must also be the same as previous generations.

Finally, there is the possibility of Pixel Buds A using space audio technology. After Google acquired Dysonics in December 2020, employees of the startup specializing in 3D audio revealed they were working on a project for the new company.

Pixel Buds A release forecast

According to reports by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Pixel Buds A is expected to hit the market in the middle of this year. This is a common time frame for new Google product launches.

In addition, the simple fact of being baptized with the title “A” may indicate that the headset is cheaper than the “normal” Pixel Buds. In the US, the main models sell for $ 179 – about $ 1,000 in the current conversion.