Google Launches Project for Women Who Want To Return To The Market

Google announced this Tuesday (14) the fourth edition of its program “Grow with Google for Women”, which runs since 2017, targeting women who want to return to the job market. In partnership with Rede Mulher Empreendedora, Google Brasil will provide free training content in a completely virtual way.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the participation of women in the labor market registered its lowest rate in 30 years, reaching 45.8%, as shown by the most recent data from the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA), informs company. With this in mind, the company — which has trained more than 200,000 women since the program began — invited Carol Azevedo, Google’s HR director for Latin America, to talk about the challenges of returning to the market, in addition to experts from Rede Mulher Entrepreneur.

The contents include important tools for reinsertion in the market and adaptation, bringing the importance of continuous learning, a vision of innovation, in addition to working on aspects of restoring confidence and self-esteem to deal with the challenges of professional recovery.

Entries are free and can be made through this link. The page also has programming details, which can also be viewed on-demand on the Google website.