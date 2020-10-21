Google launches Easter Egg in honor of Pele

In honor of Pelé’s 80th birthday, Google announced a new Easter Egg on its search site. The Brazilian star celebrates another year on October 23 and carries several achievements, including the victory of three World Cups.

The novelty, which was released on Tuesday (20), can be accessed by users quickly and easily. But, it is worth mentioning that Google is not the only one to enshrine the player.

In addition to the various commemorative articles on football sites, such as Globo Esporte, Pelé also received an exclusive exhibition from the Football Museum and a mural painted by the artist Eduardo Kobra, in Santos (SP).

How to access the Easter Egg?

To see the Google tribute, just search for the name “Pelé” in the search field and go to the bottom of the results page. Then click on the 10th – a reference to the player’s shirt number. Then just say “Gooooooooool”!

In a press release, Gigante de Buscas stated that the Easter Egg will be available to all users around the world, however, it was not released until when. So it is better not to waste time. After seeing the news, let us know what you think in the comments!



