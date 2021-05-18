Google LaMDA: Tool Simulates Real Conversations With ‘Anything’

Google announced on Tuesday (18), during the Google I / O event, LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), a new tool that uses neural language to simulate real conversations.

Considered an evolution of chatbots, the promise is that technology “can fluidly engage on an apparently infinite number of topics”. Google CEO Sundar Pichai exemplified the use of the feature by simulating a user’s conversation with Pluto. The Dwarf Planet gave “tips” on what to do if someone wants to visit you.

This is not the first initiative of its kind by the technology giant. The company has already developed, for example, Duplex, a feature of Google Assistant that mimics the human voice on the phone.

