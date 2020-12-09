Google Keyboard design is changing!

Google Keyboard, the indispensable keyboard app for Android devices, is making a change in its design, with some changes coming soon for the app that many manufacturers put on their devices by default. Screenshots of the new design are in our news.

Google Keyboard design changes

Beta users who installed update 10.1 of the app faced a different design. With the new update, the font of the keyboard has changed to Google Sans, however the letters are lined up more tightly. The background of the letters was made darker in the light theme and lighter in the dark theme.

It is possible to say that these innovations provide a more similar appearance to Pixel UI design. Although radical changes have not been made, we can easily say that a more minimalist design has been adopted in general.

If you don’t like the new design, don’t worry, there is a setting for users to revert to the old design.

These innovations can only be experienced by beta users for now. If you want to try the innovations now, you should follow the steps below.

1. Go to the Google Keyboard download page in the Play Store

2. Scroll down and find the “Join the beta program” notification

3.Tap ‘Join’ option and confirm in the pop-up checkbox

4. Wait for a few minutes and check the page again, when you are added to the beta program, ‘(beta)’ will appear next to the application name.

What do you think about the new Google Keyboard design?



