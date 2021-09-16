Google Keep Wins Design Inspired By Android 12

Google Keep: After unveiling the new designs of several Google Workspace apps with Material You last week, Google today announced (16) that Keep notes and lists app will receive aesthetics on September 21 with version 5.21.361 on Android; check out the changes below.

In addition to having a rounded search bar that looks like a pill, the floating stock shortcuts are now grouped in a square with rounded edges. Pixel devices with Android 12 will also be able to implement cell phone wallpaper colors in certain interface elements through “Dynamic Color”, as you can see in the example on the right.

It is also noticed that the colors are less vibrant. It is noteworthy that the Material You design language will be used on Android 12, which can be released on October 4th. So, recent changes in services, such as Google Photos and Translator, aim to standardize the aesthetics of our operating system.

Workspace software list with design changes includes: Drive, Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, Calendar, Drive and Gmail. You can check other previews on the company’s website.