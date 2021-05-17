Google Keep: How To Be More Productive Using The App

Google Keep is Google’s note app that, with a simple and intuitive interface, promises to make your routine more productive. With highly customizable task lists, the app is suitable for countless lifestyles, rhythms and modes of organization. In addition to being compatible not only with Android devices, but also with iPhone (iOS).

Promoting a more versatile use, Google Keep offers a web version that is synchronized with the app. Thus, it is possible to access tasks, appointments and notes both on the mobile phone or tablet, as well as through the computer. In the following, we will explain how to make the most of this platform’s features.

How to create notes on Google Keep?

The first step is to download the app on your phone. To do so, just search for it on the App Store or Google Play, depending on your device. Once this is done, start the program and access your Google account.

Step 1: Once the previous step is complete, you will see the Google Keep homepage. To create a note, just click on the “+” button, located in the lower right corner. Once this is done, edit the “Title” field and, in the “Observations” section, located below, write what you want;

Step 2: In some cases, the user may feel the need to “cross out” items that have already been fulfilled. To do so, click on the “+” icon in the lower right corner and choose the “Checkboxes” option;

Step 3: To “cross out” a task, tap on the checkbox. This will cause the word to leave the main list, appearing in the marked items section, below. If you want to customize the display, click on the three-point button on the upper right side. This will open a window with three options: hide checkboxes, deselect selected items or delete them;

Step 4: To add more tasks, click on “+ List item” and change the arrangement of items by pressing the dotted part and sliding your finger on the screen;

How to customize notes?

It is still possible to customize the notes, changing their colors and adding different media. Check out how to do it below.

Step 1: To change the color of the files created in Google Keep, just click on the three dots icon, this time in the lower right corner. This will open a menu of options that, at the end, will have a series of colors. Slide your finger to the side, see all the options and choose the one you prefer;

This is an interesting feature to optimize your time, as it allows you to categorize lists by color. You can, for example, put all work-related notes in blue, while shopping lists are in yellow and to-do items in orange. Thus, it is possible to quickly and easily find what you are looking for in the app.

Step 2: Another very interesting feature of Google Keep is the possibility to add media. To access this option, click on the “+” icon on the left end again and choose whether you want to take a photo, insert an image from the gallery, attach a recording or even draw on the note;

It is worth noting that, in the drawing option, there are numerous pen options, with different line thicknesses.

Step 3: You can also create a reminder from your note. With the file open, click on the bell symbol at the top of the screen and, on the next page, enter the date, time and place of the appointment. Then, allow the app to send you notifications and you’re done!

How to organize Keep files?

In addition to the color strategy we taught in the previous section, Google Keep itself has an organizing mechanism. This is possible through a feature called “Bookmarks”, which allows the creation of categories. To access it, it is very simple.

Step 1: On the app’s home page, click the three dashes icon in the upper left corner and tap “Create new bookmark”. On the next page, confirm the action and enter a name, such as “To-do of the day”. To add it to a note, open the document, select the three-point menu at the bottom and click on “Bookmarks”, then choose which one you want to link.

In the mentioned menu, you also have other configuration options, including a button to add collaborators to the document, who will be able to view and edit the note together through their Google accounts.

How to use Google Keep in Chrome?

Finally, it is still possible to link your account to Chrome, making it easier for your computer to use the platform. The process is very easy and allows you to access, view and edit your notes from your phone and desktop, without losing any changes.

First, go to the Chrome Web Store website and, in the search field, type “Google Keep“. The first result should be “Google Keep Chrome extension”, click on it and, on the next page, tap on the “Use in Chrome” button. A confirmation window will appear asking you to confirm the action. Finally, click on “Add extension”.

Once this is done, your browser will display a shortcut to the platform in the top bar, represented by the design of a light bulb. If it is not there, you will find it in the “Extensions” menu, which can be opened via the puzzle symbol.