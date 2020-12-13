Google is testing night mode for desktop searches

In May we saw Google launch the dark mode for its search on Android and iOS, however the search for computers still remains with the same clear look as always, but that should change soon, since Google started to carry out tests with visual night on desktop search.

According to the Italian website TuttoTech, Google is conducting an internal test on its servers where dark mode is already being made available to some randomly selected users.

The novelty makes legibility much better in dark environments, since the background turns dark gray and the letters acquire a lighter shade, but still gray.

The Google logo is white while the other elements of the interface take on shades of blue. As you can see above the test is being performed for both Google Chrome and Firefox searches.

The mode is activated automatically depending on your system configuration, since Windows itself already offers options for this mode natively, which integrates with the browser, so there is no setting on the Google page to disable this mode.

Currently, only a few Google services support this new mode, such as YouTube, YouTube Music, Keep. That way, search can be the next big member of Google’s “night mode team.”



