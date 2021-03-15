Google is sued for tracking users even in incognito mode

The action that accuses Google of tracking users even in an anonymous guide should not end anytime soon. That’s because US federal judge Lucy Koh decided that the collective process that denounces tracking policies can continue.

The company had appealed to the court to close the case, justifying that the anonymous tab displays a warning that users’ activities would remain visible to the websites accessed. However, the request was not accepted. “The court concludes that the company has not notified users that Google is involved in the alleged data collection while the user is in private browsing mode,” Koh wrote. If it loses, Google is expected to pay $ 5 billion (about $ 28 billion in current conversion) for Chrome’s privacy flaws.

The case gained greater repercussion last year with complaints from three people who claimed that the company collected data from users even in anonymous guides. The lawsuit claims that tracking violates federal wiretapping laws.

The company, on the other hand, says it will “vigorously” defend itself against the charges. “Chrome’s incognito mode offers the option to browse the internet without saving your activity on your browser or device. As we say each time you open a new anonymous tab, websites can collect information about your browsing activity during the session, ”says Google spokesman Jose Cataneda to Bloomberg. In addition, the search giant has announced that it intends to eliminate third-party cookies that help advertisers track user activity.