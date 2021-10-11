Google Is Looking For Engineers For Its New Operating System Fuchsia OS: Here Are The Job Postings

Google: Fuchsia OS, which will replace Android, the most used operating system in the world, will appear more in the near future. Job postings for a team called “Fuchsia Devices”, founded by Google, appeared. According to the announcements, the next-generation operating system will work on many types of devices.

You may have heard of Fuchsia OS, the next generation operating system that Google has been working on for years. This operating system, which is planned to replace Android, is not only on smartphones; Just like Android, it will work on many devices from TV to clock. But Google is planning more, according to emerging job postings.

4 months ago, Google used Fuchsia OS for the first time on a device. Although it is not very well known in Turkey, this device called Nest Hub, which is a smart home assistant, enables communication with other smart home appliances and using Google Assistant in the home environment. Now, Google is working to bring Fuchsia OS to more widely used devices that are now in our lives. Published job postings also reveal this issue.

Job postings for the new Fuchsia Devices team that will run Google’s new operating system are as follows:

Staff Software Engineer: It is aimed to work towards more everyday products instead of smart screens.

Engineering Manager: It will be responsible for the developments for the devices used by the consumers.

For now, Google does not specify which devices it is working on, except for the “smart screens” category such as the Nest Hub. According to the job postings, Google not only accelerates its work for Fuchsia OS, but also wants to set up a team on this issue and make everything more concrete now.