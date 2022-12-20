Google Is Developing a Tool With Artificial Intelligence to Better Decipher Handwriting

In context: deciphering handwritten text has proven difficult for computers, but Google is working to improve its methods. An artificial intelligence-based company’s attempt to read even the dirtiest handwriting starts small, focusing on a specific profession to help get accurate results and help in an important aspect of everyday life.

Google has demonstrated an AI tool that allows you to read and decipher hastily written prescriptions and doctors’ notes. This feature is not yet ready for public use, but may improve the company’s existing transcription software.

The prototype is one of the technologies presented by Google at the Google for India event in 2022. He analyzes the doctor’s writing style and combines what he learns with known medical information.

If the tool knows the patient’s symptoms, as well as where the doctor is likely to list the medicine in the prescription sheet, it can try to decipher its first and last letters. He then compares this information with the usual methods of treating symptoms to determine which ones the doctor has recorded.

The functionality is still in development, and Google emphasizes that it is not intended to be used alone. Google Lens is already trying to read text in photos, but is struggling with handwriting. The recipe reader can increase its accuracy and eventually learn to decipher other notes, such as recipes.

Google has also demonstrated several new YouTube features, which it is testing in the South Asian market, but may later spread around the world.

Noticing the popularity of educational content on YouTube, Google introduced courses, a tool for teachers who upload videos. Shortly after its debut in India, “Courses” will allow teachers and educators to post videos with attached reading content and quizzes available directly from the app.

Teachers can offer videos for free or charge a fee, and users who buy videos can watch them without ads. Currently in beta, the feature promises to offer courses in various academic and professional subjects in several languages.

Multilingual audio support is another YouTube feature that Google is debuting in India. YouTube videos have been able to include subtitles for multiple languages for some time, but Google is working on allowing videos to switch between multiple audio tracks.

First, the company will test the functionality with health videos available in English, Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi. Google may eventually allow videos with multiple audios on YouTube worldwide and for other languages, so some users will no longer have to download multiple versions of the same video.