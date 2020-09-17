Google is completely transitioning: success by 2030!

Google is taking firm steps forward on the road it set out with the goal of being carbon-free by 2030. Similar to its competitors, Google has long adhered to a sustainability policy in its services and products. The tech giant begins its third decade of climate action plan. To announce this plan, Sundar Pichai went in front of the camera and stated that this time the plans are focused on being “completely carbon neutral”.

With Google 2030 target, it is on the way to being carbon free!

Google has been taking steps to tackle climate change for some time already. The company, which is striving to change the world’s view on climate change, gives examples of the consequences of recent climate change, as stated in the video. Pichai, citing the Northern California forest fire, where the effects of deforestation are severe, says Google is working to reverse such climate changes.

With the 2030 target, Google also announced the transition to 24/7 carbon-free energy worldwide. Google and other technology companies are aimed to match their annual electricity consumption with 100 percent renewable energy. If this happens then it will be considered the greatest sustainability achievement ever.

Emphasizing that the carbon-free production in question is not impossible, Pichai also emphasized that Google could be one of the first companies to achieve this goal. It should be noted that Google’s lifetime net carbon footprint is now zero and the company is on track to create 5 GW of carbon-free energy investments in all key production regions by the end of 2030.



