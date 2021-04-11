Google is closing another application!

Google; It makes it easier for us to find the data we are looking for on dozens of topics including weather, tickets, videos, images and music. The company, which also has a shopping category among the areas where Google serves, enables users to find the product they are looking for.

The technology giant introduced a special application that includes products in the shopping category in 2019. It first introduced the application under the name Express. In the following days, it changed its name to Shopping. Sad news came from Google to the fans of the application.

End of the road for Google Shopping app on mobile

Google is known for shutting down services that cannot reach enough users. Here, the last application that joined them was Google Shopping. Users who installed the new version 59 of the application said, “Something went wrong. The application is currently unavailable. However, you can continue shopping at shopping.google.com. ” met the note.

A statement came from a Google spokesperson on the subject. Speaking to the 9to5Google team, the spokesperson announced that they will now serve users with the website. He also emphasized that the company will focus on new services. The spokesperson of Google stated that they will continue to develop features that facilitate the shopping experience of users, and used the following statements:

“We will stop supporting the Shopping app in the next few weeks. All the functions that the application offers to users are available in the Shopping tab. We will continue to develop features in the Shopping tab and other Google platforms, including the Google app, that make it easier for users to discover and shop the products they love. ”

All transactions will now be handled on the web

Although Google made the decision to end the Shopping app, it did not remove the Shopping tab from the search page. In addition, the shopping.google.com site prepared by the company for the products will continue its life. Now, users will continue their shopping experience on Google through these two sections.

Google has closed many of its services so far

The number of applications in the product range of the US technology giant is increasing every year. On the other hand, the company closes its services and applications that it despaired. Last year, Google decided to shut down the Play Music service. Instead, the company that brought YouTube Music announced that users should switch to the new service.

Google, which made it easier for Play Music users to switch to YouTube Music, gave people a while at this point. He said that at the end of this period all Play Music data will be deleted. Indeed, at the end of February, the service was completely dead.