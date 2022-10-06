Google Introduces Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Phones with Self-hosted Free VPN: here are the features

Google unveiled its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones at the event today. Both phones have improved significantly compared to the previous year. Here are the features of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro…

Google, the developer of the Android operating system, introduced this year the Pixel phone models that it releases every year. The new phones with the raw Android operating system have the same chassis as the Pixel 6 of last year, but differ in design.

The new Google Pixel 7 series, as usual, consists of two models: Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Although both models are very similar in terms of hardware, they differ significantly from each other in some points. Let’s take a closer look at the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

What does the Google Pixel 7 series offer?

Google will offer a free VPN service for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users.

The phones will receive updates for 5 years.

Spam calls will be filtered out using Pixel Call Assist.

Thanks to RCS technology, richer messages can be sent.

Thanks to the “Clear Call” function, the phone will minimize background sounds during a conversation.Thanks to the Tensor G2 chipset, photos will look much clearer thanks to machine learning. Images can also be sharpened after they have been taken.

Here’s the new flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro Phone:

The new flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone has the same chassis as the Pixel 6. The device has rounded corners, a linear camera protrusion and a smooth glossy back panel with the Google logo. The speakers and charging port of the device are located at the bottom of the phone, and the power and volume buttons are on the right.

The device’s screen offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, the same as the Pixel 6 series. On the other hand, the phone also supports 1080p resolution to increase battery life.

Google Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a new Tensor G2 chipset. The chipset, which has a total of 8 cores, offers superior graphics and processing performance compared to the previous generation.

Setting up the Pixel 7 Pro camera will be the element that really brings the phone to the fore. The new Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a 50 MP main camera, which was used in last year’s model. This year’s innovation will be the recently added 48 MP telephoto lens to the phone. This way, the phone will be able to offer much better scaling performance.

The standard model of the new series: Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7, the standard model of the Google Pixel 7 series, also has the same design as the flagship. However, unlike the Pro model, there is no 48 MP telephoto lens in the phone’s camera settings. The main camera of the phone consists of the same 50-megapixel camera as last year.

The Pixel 7 also has the same screen as last year, as does the Pro model. The device offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone has a new Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same as in the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Features:

Screen 6.32 inches, 90 Hz, resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Processor Tensor G2

RAM 8 GB

Memory 128 GB, 256 GB

Front camera 10.8 MP

Rear Camera Main camera 50 MP + ultra-wide angle camera 12 MP

4355 mAh battery, support 30W fast charging

Features of Google Pixel 7 Pro:

Display 6.71 inches, 120 Hz, resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels

Processor Tensor G2

12 GB RAM

Memory 128 GB, 256 GB

Front camera 10.8 MP

Rear Camera Main camera 50 MP + ultra-wide angle camera 12 MP + Telephoto lens 48 MP

5000mAh battery, support 30W fast charging

Prices for Google Pixel 7:

Google Pixel 7: $599.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899.