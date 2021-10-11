Google Introduces New Recommendation System For Its Search Engine

Google continues to experiment with new features for its search engine. Accordingly, Google is experimenting with a new suggestion feature for the search engine.

Google is launching new features for its search engine. Although Google is a giant technology company, the search engine is among the company’s most important business lines. In this sense, Google continues to make improvements and offer new features for search results. The new Google suggestion feature is the last of these improvements.

New autocomplete feature for Google search results

The tech giant has started testing a new autocomplete feature for search results. Accordingly, Google has decided to improve the suggestion feature system for search autocomplete. Accordingly, when searching on Google, you will be able to refine your search with suggestion bubbles.

When you search on Google for now, the options for the search you will make are listed one below the other. With this new suggestion system, Google will use balloons for search options.



Google is working on a new suggestion system for search

These little suggestion bubbles offer much more detailed search suggestions on the subject. Thus, it is aimed for the user to reach more accurate results while searching.

Google is also constantly increasing its artificial intelligence support for searches. With this new Google suggestion feature, artificial intelligence is expected to be used much more effectively.

